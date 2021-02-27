40 Louth students receive DCU academic scholarships

40 Louth students have been awarded a €500 Academic Scholarship to study at Dublin City University.

The scholarships were awarded to the following students in recognition of them achieving 550 points or more in the Leaving Certificate.

The Louth students honoured were: Jodi Donoghue, Ardee Community School; Danny O'Brien, Ardee Community School; Lizwe Tafuma, Ballymakenny College; Jemma Fennell, Ballymakenny College; Megan Swift, Ballymakenny College; Kenechukwu Obiefuna, Coláiste Chú Chulainn; Finn Woodlock, Coláiste Chú Chulainn; Katerina McCabe, Coláiste Chú Chulainn; Leon Browne, Colaiste Rís; Liam Cafferty, De La Salle College; Mícheál Belton, De La Salle College; Hugo Collins, Drogheda Grammar School; Rachel O'Brien, Dundalk Grammar School; Chloe Ticehurst, Dundalk Grammar School; Peter Woulfe, Dundalk Grammar School; Eimear Clarke, Our Lady's College; Grace Reynolds, Our Lady's College; Róisín Kearney, Our Lady's College; Anna Brodigan, Our Lady's College; Jessica Donagh, Sacred Heart Secondary School; Aishwarya Pillai, Sacred Heart Secondary School; Aoife Finn-Gallagher, Sacred Heart Secondary School; Caoimhe McPeake, Sacred Heart Secondary School; Kerrianne McArdle, St Louis Secondary School; Krzysztof Baran, St Mary's College; Abraham Oluwatobi Odekeye, St Mary's Diocesan School; Scott Brady, St Mary's Diocesan School; Daniel McEntee, St Mary's Diocesan School; Aaron Pepper, St Oliver's Community College; Gearóid Campbell, St Oliver's Community College; Fiona Callanan, St Oliver's Community College; Killian Taaffe, St Oliver's Community College; Leona McCahill, St Vincent's Secondary School; Ciara McNally, St Vincent's Secondary School; Áine Craven, St Vincent's Secondary School; Katie Shevlin, St Vincent's Secondary School; Áine Scott, St Vincent's Secondary School; Francesca Lembo, St Vincent's Secondary School; Niamh Englishby, St Vincent's Secondary School; Conor Walsh, St. Joseph's C.B.S.