Dreaming of country living? This quaint two-bedroom home is on the market for less than €100k

If you are looking for a new home to escape to in the countryside, then this quaint two-bedroom home in County Kilkenny could be just the house for you.

Ideally located in a rural setting, but just a short drive (c. 5.1km) from the village of Mooncoin, this house is listed with a €99,000 asking price on Daft.ie.

The property comprises of a hallway, sitting room and kitchen on the ground floor while the first floor holds two bedrooms and the bathroom.

The residence boasts oil-fired central heating, double-glazed windows throughout and private parking with space for ample cars. There is a garden set in lawn to the rear of the property and is accessible from the front on both sides of the property.

Mooncoin benefits from local amenities such as a Centra store, pubs, GAA facilities and schools, while Waterford city is just 10km away meaning the property is also just a short drive away from the city's shopping district, restaurants, bars, several well-established schools and Waterford Institute of Technology.

