Major upgraded for Ardee school welcomed

News that a significant extension and upgrade has been approved for Ardee Community School has been welcomed locally.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said: “I’ve been informed by the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, that the Ardee Community School has been approved for a significant development under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021.”

The announcement includes delivery of 18 new general classrooms, one science lab/prep area, one art room, two construction studies rooms, one technologies preparation room, one home economics room, one classroom SEN Base and ancillary works.

“I've passed on my well wishes directly to Principal Jackson, this is nothing more than the students, faculty and local Ardee community deserves,” Deputy O'Dowd said.

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Dolores Minogue, said that the announcement comes at a very welcome time.

Minogue said: “The school is engrained into the local community and Principal Jackson and her staff continue to deliver at the very highest standard year on year.

“This will help develop state of the art facilities that will be available for generations to come in Ardee. I’m absolutely delighted for everyone involved and cannot wait to see the project when completed.”

Senator Erin McGreehan also welcomed the news, saying, “Absolutely wonderful news announced by my colleague Minister Norma Foley.

“It is wonderful for students, teachers and all the school community,” she added.