Defective light alerts gardaí to Dublin driver's 'day trip in Cork socialising'

A motorist has been fined for flouting Covid-19 travel restrictions after being stopped by gardaí returning home following a 'day trip in Cork socialising'.

The motorist came to garda attention when stopped for a defective light by Cahir gardaí in Cashel.

Upon further inquiry, gardaí learned that the driver was on a non-essential journey travelling back to Dublin from Cork after a 'day trip' socialising.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.

Gardaí said: "Cahir Gardaí stopped a vehicle for a defective light on the vehicle in Cashel. Driver was discovered to be travelling from Cork to Dublin after a day trip in Cork socialising. FCN issued for non essential travel using the #MobilityApp"

According to a Policing Authority report published this week, approximately 85% of all 5,784 fines issued for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions were in relation to people leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse.