Dundalk man organising Paddy's Day fundraising drive

Dundalk man Joseph Keenan is organising 'Paddy's Day Drive - Round 2' to bring some Irish spirit while raising funds for charity.

The event last year-which was organised in just two hours - was a great success with 200 cars adorned with flags, scarves and jerseys gathering for a social distanced parade in town.

The event raised €7,000 for Aoibheann's Pink Tie, a charity which supports children and their families going through cancer treatment as well as raising funds for a local charity The Maria Goretti foundation that is committed to supporting children with disabilities.

And with Covid restrictions preventing a St Patrick's Day parade from taking place again year Joseph is organinsing 'Paddy's Day Drive - Round 2' to bring some joy to the community along with fundraising for charity.

Joseph said: "The aim is not only to raise much needed funds but also to get kids out of the house, get a bit of joy into everyone's day and have some fun.

"I think I speak for everyone that attended the event last year we all went home very happy that evening.

"This year will be a struggle with restrictions, but we promise to do everything we can to overcome whatever is thrown our way in a safe manner."

"Please everyone I would ask if yous can donate at all, €1/€5/€20/€200 whatever you can afford and get as much funds raised for a great cause while also ensuring what would be a great days crack with you and your family. "

To donate log on to the https://www.gofundme.com/f/paddys-day-drive-round-2