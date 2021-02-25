Man arrested over discharge of firearm in Dundalk released without charge

A man arrested in relation to the alleged discharge of a firearm in Dundalk was released without charge.

Gardai investigating the alleged discharge of a shotgun on Mill Street in the town arrested a man on Monday in relation to the incident.

The man, aged in his 30s, was detained at Dundalk garda station under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act.

He was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.

The probe was launched after a video was circulated on social media at the weekend of a shotgun being fired from a house on

Mill Street onto the footpath.

The video appears to show a man wearing a medical mask loading a shotgun and firing it from a window.

It is believed the incident happened in December but the video was shared online on Friday night.

There were photos also shared on social media of gardai in the area as they had reports it was happening in real time, however the incident is alleged to have happened two months ago.