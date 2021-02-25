Hens and paper at the ready: hens take up residence in Dundalk school

Dundalk's newest second level school is planning for the reopening of schools with hens taking up residence on the school grounds.

These hens will be companions for students, especially those with Autism who are catered for in a specialist unit.

Coláiste Chú Chulainn Principal Thomas Sharkey stated:“We are proud to have an Autism Unit.

"This facilitates students with Autism in their regular education.

“We call our unit An Tearmann (The Sanctuary.)

"An Tearmann is reopening with the return of seven students and many staff.

“The students in An Tearmann will be following their normal timetable, logging on to online lessons and also doing smaller group work.

“They will be supported by their teachers, Special Needs Assistants and Mr Eddie Quigley Co-Ordinator.

“We are also looking forward to introducing our students to the school hens.

“Seven hens took up residency in the school in January and have been laying eggs since their arrival.

“Mr McKeown and his Construction Studies colleagues designed and built a hen house and laying boxes with visibility panels especially for the seven new additions.

“We have been following all public health regulations since the Covid pandemic began and are confident of the safety of all.

“Returning to school for students will be a positive experience.

“It will be a safe and calm experience that will help students remain connected with their school community, build self efficacy and know that there is hope for the future,” Principal Sharkey concluded.