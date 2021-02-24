Tyres dumped along the road in north Dundalk

Around a thousand tyres have been dumped along the road in north Dundalk

Local coucillor Antóin Watters said people dumping tyres in the are has become a "scourge" in recent years.

The Sinn Fein councillor said on Twitter: "At least 1000 tyres dumped in the lay-by along the N1 Dual carriageway.

"It looks like it could have been done in a number of drops.

"Tyre dumping in this area has been a huge problem the last number of years and a scourge for our area."