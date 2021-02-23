Dundalk FC joins tributes paid to 'Mama Roma' following her sad passing

Tributes have been paid to Bernardina Grossi - known to everyone in Dundalk as 'Mama Roma’ - following her sad passing.

Bernardina, of the much loved Roma Cafe on Park Street, passed away on Sunday in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Dundalk FC paid tribute to 'Mama Roma' on Twitter saying: "Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Bernardina Grossi - known to everyone in town as ‘Mama Roma’ - who passed away on Sunday.

"One of Dundalk’s most well known characters, may she rest in peace."

DundalkFC news now wrote online: "RIP Bernardina Grossi AKA Mama Roma late of the world famous Roma Cafe in Park Street, Dundalk.

"Great supporters of Dundalk FC down through the years.

"May She Rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

Local councillor Kevin Meenan paid tribute to 'Mama Roma' saying : "A piece of Dundalk has gone - the Roma will never be the same again now that 'Mama Roma' has gone.

"To her husband Giuseppe, sons Angelo and Innocenzo and her extended family I extend my sincere consdolences."

Due to Level 5 restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Bernardina’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only tomorrow, Wednesday.

The Mass can be viewed by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/dundalkstpatrick

"There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Bernardina by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Wednesday, February 24th, as the funeral cortege leaves from her home at 10.30am, continuing to St. Patrick’s Cathedral via Town Centre for Funeral Mass at 11am", it said online.

"Afterwards, the cortege will pause in Park Street, continuing via Town Centre to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial", it said online.

"Beloved wife of Giuseppe and loving mother of Angelo and Innocenzo.

"She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, granddaughter Valentina, daughter-in-law Lorraine, brother Magno, sisters Vincenzina and Stella, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Francesco", www.rip.ie posted.