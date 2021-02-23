Gardai have arrested a man over a firearm being discharged in Dundalk

A man has been arrested over a firearm being discharged in Dundalk.

Gardai investigating the alleged discharge of a shotgun on Mill Street in the town arrested a man yesterday, Monday in relation to the incident.

The man, aged in his 30s, is currently being questioned at Dundalk garda station.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm that is believed to have occurred in Dundalk during December 2020, arrested a man, aged in his 30s, yesterday 22nd February 2021.

"He is currently detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act."

The probe was launched after a video was circulated on social media at the weekend of a shotgun being fired from a house on Mill Street onto the footpath.

The video appears to show a man wearing a medical mask loading a shotgun and firing it from a window.

It is believed the incident happened in December but the video was shared online on Friday night.

There were photos also shared on social media of gardai in the area as they had reports it was happening in real time, however the incident is alleged to have happened two months ago.