Met Éireann Orange and Yellow weather warnings ahead of a stormy deluge

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for heavy rain for all Leinster counties, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Connacht.

It says the rain on Monday night and Tuesday will lead to some river flooding and localised surface flooding. Rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm, higher in mountainous regions.

The alert is valid from 9pm on Monday to 9pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Warnings for Kildare for Monday night and Tuesday.

A Status Orange rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford warns of very heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday which, Met Éireann says will likely cause further river flooding and surface water flooding. Between 50 to 80mm or rain is expected higher in mountainous regions.

The alert is valid from 7pm on Monday to 9pm on Tuesday.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Munster, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

It says southerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, possibly higher on exposed coasts. Where winds are onshore, Met Éireann says there is a risk of coastal flooding. ​

The warning is valid from 9pm on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday.

Warnings are also in place for Northern Ireland and marine areas around Ireland's coasts.

