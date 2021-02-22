Dundalk firm set up during pandemic shortlisted for award

Dundalk firm FHC accountants and business advisors have been named as a finalist for the Xero Awards 2021 in the Emerging Firm of the Year: Ireland category.

“This is a very prestigious award and we are honoured for the recognition we received by being shortlisted as one of the Top 3 Emerging Firms in Ireland using Xero” says Francois van Heerden, Senior Partner at FHC Accountants & Business Advisors.

FHC was set up in town in February 2020 amidst the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We wish to thank all our clients for their loyal support and encouragement received to date", Francois added.

This is a major accomplishment for the firm, as Xero Awards only recognises the most forward-thinking accountants within the cloud accountancy industry.

“This year, more than ever, we want to recognise and award those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference.

"Our judges have been blown away by the volume and the calibre of applications for this year’s awards and humbled by the great achievements you’ve made whilst faced with adversity”, said Xero in announcing the finalists.

Due to the ongoing pandemic the awards ceremony will be held virtually on March 3rd.