Dundalk's St Patrick's Day celebration going online

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Dundalk is not able to happen again this year due to the pandemic but that is not stopping us from marking the day locally with celebrations going online.

There will be no parade or public events to mark St Patrick’s Day for a second year in a row, but a team of local volunteers are producing a short video that will be released online on March 17 .

The Dundalk St Patrick’s Day committee, which was formed in 2018, has just announced that they are working on a “very special local production” that will “allow people from Dundalk to share their pride in the beauty of their hometown”.

Specific details of the short video have not been revealed, but chairperson of the voluntary Dundalk St Patrick’s Day Committee, Cllr Conor Keelan, says he is really pleased that the volunteers have secured funding for the production.

Cllr Keelan said: “When we met at the start of 2021, we knew it was very unlikely that there would be public gatherings or a parade or any of the things that we have come to anticipate for St Patrick’s Day.

“We have, like a lot of other organisations, had to move online this year and we are putting together a short video that we hope makes people feel nostalgic about the past and hopeful for the future.

‘We are very grateful to Louth County Council and to Dundalk Chamber of Commerce who have put funding behind this production at very short notice.

‘As always, they have been supportive of the community outlook of the committee and the efforts made to mark St Patrick’s Day, which is very different this year compared to 2019.

‘A lot of work has already been done on the script and the visuals.

“We are using local companies and people in the production and we hope that when it is released, the public will be pleased with it.”

Members of the Dundalk St Patrick’s Day Committee include Cllr Conor Keelan, Cllr Maeve Yore, Ruairí Ó Murchú TD, Dagan Fleming (Stage and Lighting), Elaine McGeough (Long Walk Shopping Centre), Anne Campbell (Sinn Féin), Maria O’Toole (PayPal), Kayleigh Mulligan (Louth Volunteer Centre) and Shane McBride (Pelican Promotions).

More details of the production will be revealed ahead of the launch date on March 17.