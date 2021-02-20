Dundalk branch of the Garda Retired Members Association welcome new project

Patrick Donnelly, Secretary for the Dundalk branch of the Garda Retired Members Association (GSRMA), has expressed his excitement for a new project aimed t marking the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochana.

January next year is the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána and to mark this occasion GSRMA has announced an exciting project called Capturing our History – an Oral History of An Garda Síochána 1922-2022.

“This project will record and capture the oral living history policing in modern times,” Patrick told us.

It will also seek to add to the lore of recorded history of the service.

The GSRMA is launching an appeal is to all retired members, serving members of the Garda Síochána, their families and the wider public for their participation in this worthwhile event.

They possess photographs, records and memories/recollections of their service across the length and breadth of Ireland especially in some notable and dark times in the turbulent history of our Nation. It’s vital that this unique history is not lost.

The Provisional Government of the Irish Free State set up a committee to organise a new police force. This committee met in the Gresham Hotel on the 9 February 1922.

Present for this meeting was Michael Collins, Eamon Duggan, Richard Mulcahy, Eoin O’Duffy, Michael Staines and some former policemen. Historic events followed very quickly.

On the 22 February 1922 the Civic Guard was formed and this was followed by the foundation of An Garda Síochána on 8 August 1923.

You can make contact with the oral history project on Tel: 01 478 1525 or by Email: info@gardaretired.com.