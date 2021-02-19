Louth farmers invited to free webinar on farm safety funding initiatives

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon is hosting an Online Meeting on Farm Safety Funding and Q&A with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon TD and Colm Markey MEP who sits on the EU Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide an overview on Farm Safety Funding initiatives that can make a real difference to safety on farms.

Colm Markey MEP will also be providing an overview of some of funding streams at an EU level and it will be followed by a general Q&A on agricultural issues.

Speaking ahead of the online meeting, Senator McGahon said: “Fatal accidents on farms account for nearly 50% of all workplace fatal incidents each year, despite farms only accounting for 6% of the workforce.

"There were 19 fatal incidents on farms in 2020, with three of these being children under the age of 18, and nine being farmers aged 65 or more.

"This follows 25 fatalities in 2017, 15 in 2018 and 19 in 2019.

"The level of safety incidents, many of them fatal, we are seeing on farms across the country is unacceptably high.

The meeting is set to take place on Thursday 25th February at 7pm and will be held on Microsoft Teams.

If you are interesting in registering to attend the meeting, please email John.McGahon@oir.ie