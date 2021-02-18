Almost €1m funding to retrofit 26 houses in Louth

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth, Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on the allocations and targets under the Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme for Social Housing.

The first allocation for Louth County Council is €967,316 to retrofit 36 houses.

Commenting on the Louth allocation announced, Senator McGreehan said, “The retrofitting of 36 homes in Louth is excellent news.

"By retrofitting the nation’s housing stock we will not only reduce energy bills but it will contribute hugely to the reduction of our national energy consumption, thereby helping to mitigate climate change.

“This is part of the move towards reaching our targets in relation to Carbon reduction.”

The Louth Senator added, “Retrofitting is so important to reduce the reliance on fossil fuel, both for environmental reasons and health reasons. I do believe that there needs to be a huge investment into retrofitting private homes. Green loans and grants need to be facilitated in order to ensure that we leave no one behind and at risk of a trap of fuel poverty.”

Also announced today was the first step by Minister Eamon Ryan towards a nationwide ban on the sale and burning of smoky coal.

Senator McGreehan commented, “Smog is incredibly detrimental to our health, it’s fantastic to see the Government develop the policies that will combat air pollution and deliver cleaner air, ultimately protecting public health.”

Commenting on the Louth allocation announced, Senator McGreehan said: “The retrofitting of 36 homes in Louth is excellent news.

"By retrofitting the nation’s housing stock we will not only reduce energy bills but it will contribute hugely to the reduction of our national energy consumption, thereby helping to mitigate climate change.

“This is part of the move towards reaching our targets in relation to Carbon reduction.”

The Louth Senator added: “Retrofitting is so important to reduce the reliance on fossil fuel, both for environmental reasons and health reasons.

"I do believe that there needs to be a huge investment into retrofitting private homes.

"Green loans and grants need to be facilitated in order to ensure that we leave no one behind and at risk of a trap of fuel poverty.”

Also announced today was the first step by Minister Eamon Ryan towards a nationwide ban on the sale and burning of smoky coal.

Senator McGreehan commented: “Smog is incredibly detrimental to our health, it’s fantastic to see the Government develop the policies that will combat air pollution and deliver cleaner air, ultimately protecting public health.”