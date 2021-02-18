Councillor Emma Coffey says the increase of graffiti in Dundalk is a “blight”

Local councillor Emma Coffey has branded the increase of graffiti in Dundalk an “absolute blight”.

The Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District Emma Coffey said the surge in graffiti in the town and across the county is taking away from the great work being done by communities and the local authority.

The Fianna Fail councillor, speaking at the recent monthly Louth County Council meeting, said: “The increase of graffiti is an absolute blight.

“It is not just in Dundalk, it seems to be all over the county where people with nothing better to do are basically ruining the good work the communities and the local authorities are doing.

“There seems to be graffiti everywhere, it is even now on road lamp posts, which is absolutely crazy.

“I know with these things the difficulty is that we have to catch them in the act.

“This is not just a blight that happened during Covid restrictions, but it seems to be on the increase, particularly during the lockdown, or maybe we are just all noticing it more because we are all out walking more.”

The Louth County Council said it is extremely difficult to catch the people responsible for the graffiti and their main focus is on cleaning it up.

“We have had some discussion with our BIDs town centre managers around graffiti and clean ups”, the local authority said in response.

“Unfortunately, it is primarily about cleaning up rather than getting any evidence for the gardai to prosecute the people doing it.

“It is not easy to get the people doing it as really they can’t be prosecuted unless people are willing to give witness statements.”