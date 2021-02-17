Further €21,000 boost for Louth swimming pools

A further €23,648 has been approved for swimming operators in the Louth and East Meath area by Sport Ireland through the second and final phase of the Covid-19 swimming pool grant scheme.

A total of €21,350 was allocated to swimming pools in Louth in the second phase, including Aura in Dundalk getting €2,924,Carrickdale leisure centre receiving €1,648, DkIt Sport centre getting €1,625, Ballymascanlon House Hotel and leisure centre getting €2,158 and Felda receiving €2,112.



Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said: “This will bring the total approval to €111,000 for the area following the €87,000 that was approved in December through phase one.



“Whilst modest, this will a welcome boost at a very difficult time for swimming pool operators and comes in addition to the many other Covid 19 state supports available to business.

“Maintenance costs on swimming pools is considerable, I hope we will see swimming pools reopen in the coming months as restrictions are eased.

"They are incredibly important facilities for maintaining general fitness and in providing much needed swimming lessons to all age groups across all levels."