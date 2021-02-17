DkIT students to get their withheld exam results within the next fortnight

Students at the DkIT are to receive their withheld exam results within the next fortnight as industrial action at the institute has been lifted.

The TUI said the industrial action - which has been lifted - had been taken due to the institute’s executive failing to honour commitments made last year, including the improvement of management bodies and progress in pursuing Technological University status.

The institute said they will now immediately begin the process for exam results to be issued to students and it was anticipated they would get them within the next two weeks.

The DkIT in a statement said: "The DkIT President, Michael Mulvey, PhD, has welcomed the news that industrial action has now been lifted by the TUI.

"The Institute will immediately commence the process for collating and approving examination results so that they can be issued to students.

"It is anticipated that results will be issued to students via the usual channels within the next fortnight.

"The Institute is firmly committed to supporting students at this time and all support services remain available to any students that may be facing any difficulties."

The DkIT Governing Body also welcomes the announcement that following a special meeting of the Governing Body held on Monday 15th February, the following motion was passed unanimously and was shared with all parties.

“The Governing Body requests as a matter of urgency that the current industrial action involving dissemination of results to students is resolved as matter of urgency.

"All parties concerned should engage immediately with the agreed national Industrial Relations machinery to bring the issue to a final conclusion.”

The Dundalk branch of the TUI said they have been forced to bring the college management to the Labour Court claiming they refused to return to talks at the Work Relations Committe and has rejected a joint referral of the matter to the Labour Court.

The TUI said on Tuesday that in an effort to break the impasse and bring the dispute to a swift conclusion the TUI decided to refer the matter to the Labour Court for arbitration by invoking section 20 of the Industrial relations act.