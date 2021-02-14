Calls for bins along the Carlingford Omeath Greenway so walkers can dispose of dog foul

Councillor Antóin Watter has called for bins to be placed along the Carlingford Omeath Greenway so walkers can dispose of dog foul.

The local Sinn Fein councillor said dog walkers are picking up their pet's waste but, as there are no bins along the picturesque greenway, some people are hanging the bags with their dog foul from bushes along the walkway.

Cllr Watters said it is “disgusting” and putting people off going to the beauty spot.

Cllr Watters, speaking at the Dundalk Municipal District monthly meeting last Tuesday, said: “I have had numerous complaints about people lifting dog foul and just hanging it on bushes along the greenway.

“I requested bins a year ago and nothing has been done so I would ask we look at that again.

“Even a bin at the start and the end of the greenway would help in tackling the situation.

“It is putting people off going for a walk along the greenway.

“It is disgusting, it is dangerous for children and it is something that needs to be addressed.”

The local authority said they would talk to their environment section about the possibility of bins being placed on the greenway.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Andrea McKevitt also suggested that a reminder message that people should bin their dog litter be put up on the Louth County Council’s website and Facebook page.

Cllr Watters also raised the issue of people letting their dogs off their lead on Templetown beach.

“I have had a number of people on to me complaining about people letting dogs off leads on Templetown beach and attacking other dogs”, he said.

“Could we have a couple of signs erected on Templetown beach warning people that dogs must be kept under control.”