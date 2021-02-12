Illegal alcohol distillery discovered in Louth

Gardaí have discovered what is believed to be an illegal alcohol distillery in Co Louth.



The detection was made following the search of a house in Drogheda on Wednesday February 10, shortly before 9pm.



During the course of the search, which was conducted pursuant to the Spirits (Ireland) Act 1854, Gardaí recovered 50 litres of suspected illicit spirits.



The alcohol seized has been sent for forensic analysis, and results are awaited.



An Garda Síochána would like to warn the public that the consumption of illegal alcohol obtained from an unregulated source can pose serious health risks, and can have lethal consequences.

An investigation in ongoing.

