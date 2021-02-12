Majority of fines in Louth for breaching the 5km travel restriction are in Dundalk

The majority of fines issued in Louth to people breaching the five kilometre travel restriction were in Dundalk.

A total of 185 fines have been issued in the Louth Garda Division so far this year for breaching Covid-19 restrictions with most of them handed out to people travelling further than the allowed 5km from their home for non-essential reasons.

As many as 112 fines were given to people breaching the travel regulations in the Dundalk Garda district, with only 33 in Drogheda and 25 in Ardee.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said: “Dundalk would be our highest number of tickets issued.

“For the movement of people in Dundalk we have issued 112 tickets, which is quite significant.

“For attending events there were six fines issued and one for organising an event.

“We are proactive in dealing with breaches of the restrictions, but we still have to have a sense of discretion sometimes when people find themselves in difficult situations.

“There are a lot of people suffering mentally and with anxiety and we certainly have to take this into consideration.

“We can’t simply go out and litter the place with fines because there are a lot of extenuating circumstances.

“We are still a community-based organisation.”

Inspector Liam Archibald told the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meeting that the number of tickets issued in Dundalk are not as high as the gardai level of engagement with people.

He said the majority of people stopped at checkpoints who are found to be breaching the five-kilometre rule comply with a request to return home.

“We have our checkpoints at strategic locations”, he said.

“We are stopping everyone and anyone that comes through to see if their journey is essential, and if it is not we have our policy – engaging with people, educating them and explaining the protocols – before we enforce.

“Our ticket numbers are not as high as the level of engagements we have because we are using a bit of discretion a lot of the time.

“If someone feels in their own mind their reason for travelling beyond 5km is legitimate, but to us it is not, we are turning them around and most people are compliant when we engage with them.

“We turn them round and send them back the way they came rather than letting them continue their journey.

“If they won’t accept that their journey is non-essential we are issuing fines.

“Our ticket numbers are not reflective of our engagement with people at checkpoints.”

Inspector Archibald also said that Gardaí are working closely with the PSNI to ensure that fines will be issued to those from Northern Ireland caught making a non-essential journey across the border.

Other fines issued in Louth to people breaching the Coiv-d-19 regulations included two fines for the non-wearing of face masks in the Drogheda and Ardee districts.