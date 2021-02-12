Calls for new primary school in Haynestown

A new primary school will be an urgent requirement for the Haynestown area within the next five years given the huge population increase, according to Louth Senator John McGahon.

Senator McGahon tabled a commencement debate in the Seanad asking the Minister for Education Norma Foley for an update on the Department's plans to provide a new primary school in the area.

Speaking during the debate, Senator McGahon said: “Blackrock already has two primary schools and Haggardstown has one and they are close to full capacity.

“Haynestown has seen a substantial increase in the local population in recent years with 500 homes built in the last three years and planning permission granted for a further 1,650. The population increase is set to continue as more homes are built.

"The vast majority of these people are families with young children and as the population expands, we need to make sure the capacity of local schools do so too.

“Louth - Meath ETB have already identified a suitable site and received a valuation in the Haynestown area. It has huge potential and that project now needs to be recognised and backed by the Department of Education."

Senator McGahon also questioned why the Blackrock and Haggardstown area were included in the same school planning area as the rest of Dundalk. Dundalk should have its own catchment area and vice versa for Blackrock and Haggardstown.

He said: "For example, there are 29 schools in the Dundalk primary school planning, there may be no school places in Haggardstown but places in a school on the opposite side of Dundalk."

"The Department will look at that and then decide that there are enough primary school places in Dundalk.

"They are not taking the geography of the area into account. You can’t expect a child living in Dundalk to go to school on the other side of town and vice versa.

“Given the population in both areas, they should be split and treated as their own school planning catchment areas," concluded Senator McGahon.