Calls for alleyways in Muirhevnamor to be removed to tackle anti-social behaviour

Councillor Kevin Meenan has called for alleyways in Muirhevnamor to be removed in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The local Sinn Fein councillor said: “I have been raising the issue of alleyways and open spaces for quite a while.

“The alleyways and open spaces in Muirhevnamor are congregating spots and getting them designed out would cut down on anti-social behaviour.

“The estate is 30 to 40 years old and these alleyways should have been designed out long ago.

“it is not rocket science; it is simple enough engineering thing to do.

“It has been done in some parts of the estate and it has worked very well.”

Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, speaking at the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meeting on Tuesday, said: “I add my voice to what Kevin has said.

“I think it is an absolute necessity that we design some of these problems out from an estate management point of view.”

Inspector Liam Archibald said that the gardai supports any initiative that would cut down on crime.

“Any crime prevention or reduction initiative through environmental design or otherwise would be totally welcomed and supported by the gardai”, Inspector Archibald said.

“We are aware of issues there and have been in contact with Cllr Meenan and other members of the public in relation to issues there.

“Anything the council can do to tackle the issues we support totally.”

The local authority’s Director of Services Paddy Donnelly said that council staff are working on designs that will “eliminate the alleyways to some degree”.

“This is one of the objectives that is on the work plan for our capital office”, he said in response.

“Our housing capital office are currently working on initial designs that will go before the department with a view to how we might build out these dead open spaces that are in the Muirhevnamor development.

“They have been there quite a while, but however there is the issue of finance.

“Council staff of the housing capital office are working on drawings that will eliminate them to some degree.

“While they won’t eliminate the back alleyways completely as they are needed for access to the backs of some of the houses, they would become shorter cul-de-sac alleyways that would service only a smaller number of houses.

“They would be designed out in a manner that they would become a part of a small number of houses rather than being opened to everyone to be rat runs and places of anti-social behaviour.”