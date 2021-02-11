Gardai have not caught any Dundalk pubs open during lockdown but have issued fines for house parties

Gardai have investigated after reports of pubs in Dundalk opening despite the Covid-19 regulations in place but have not found any bars in the town in breach of the restrictions.

Inspector Liam Archibald said that while they have not detected any local bars opening secretly during the lockdown they have discovered places in Louth that were close to being shebeens.

Inspector Archibald, who was speaking at the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meeting on Tuesday, said: "In relation to the raiding of the pubs in Dundalk, we are inspecting the pubs in the town every night to make sure they are not trading and there is no one on the premises.

"They are locked up and have been kept locked up.

"We have received reports of pubs trading secretly, we have addressed it, we have searched and gone in under darkness and we haven't made any detections in the town.

"We have had a number of detections of house party breaches, some bordering close to shebeens, but not quite meeting the criteria to prosecute for that.

"We have issued fines for house parties.

"We have seen people setting up a TV in a shed and having cans in a fridge, once it is not a family and the people are breaching the restrictions, then they are getting fined."

Inspector Archibald was responding to Independent Councillor Maeve Yore, who enquired at the meeting held on zoom, if the gardai had raided any pubs in Dundalk.

Cllr Yore asked if there are bars still opened in the area despite the Covid-19 restrictions and if so what is being done by gardai to address the issue.