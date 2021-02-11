Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has called for dispute at DkIT to be resolved

Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has called for all those involved in current situation at DkIT, where results were not issued to students last week, to ‘find a resolution as soon as possible’.

He said: "There have been ongoing problems with college management, lecturers and students, over the Technological University status and the process for attaining it.

"Presently the TUI are engaged in industrial action.

"The consequence of it all has manifested in students not receiving results."

The Dundalk deputy says he has been in touch with stakeholders at the college.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: ‘I welcome the response on Friday on behalf of DkIT which stated they hope for a speedy resolution.

"Students not getting their results, as expected, doesn’t help anyone at what is a difficult time for everyone, while I accept that there are ongoing problems behind it.

"I will continue to engage with Minister for Higher Education Simon and stakeholders in trying to find a solution to the TU status situation at DkIT."