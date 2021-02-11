Dumping problem at Dundalk graveyard Dowdall's Hill

Sinn Fein Councillor Edel Corrigan has noticed over the past number of weeks a “notable increase in the levels of unsuitable waste disposed of in Dowdall’s Hill graveyard skips by members of the public.”

Cllr Corrigan said: “I would ask people to be mindful that Dowdall’s Hill is a place that people visit to mourn their loved ones and it is place that should be respected by all.

“There has been a lot of work done by council staff in the graveyard to maintain the upkeep and integrity of the area and I would urge others to do the same.”

Dowdall’s Hill graveyard provides skips on the premises for visiting relatives and friends to dispose of waste when cleaning and maintaining the graves of their loved ones.

According to Cllr Corrigan, while she was visiting the graveyard over the past number of weeks she has seen a wide variety of items dumped.

There was “everything from household appliances, soiled nappies, pet food, fast food wrappers, empty alcohol cans and bottles and much more. What is worse, the waste doesn't always remain inside the skips and is along the footpaths and walkways people use to get to the graves of loved ones.”

Cllr Corrigan is asking people “to stop dumping their household waste in the skips in the graveyard. The skips provided are not for this purpose. Respect the graveyard and those who are visiting it.”

Cllr Corrigan added that works had recently started on the implementation of a traffic management system in the graveyard and is asking people to use the one-way system now in place.

“This has been designed to prevent the need to mount kerbs and cause blockages on the driveways and pathways.

"Hopefully in the coming year we will be able to proceed to the next stage of works in installing additional layby areas and the provision of additional parking facilities.”