Catherine Allison and Company Solicitors celebrating 20 years in Dundalk

Catherine Allison & Company Solicitors, Dundalk are going from “strength to strength” following 20 years in business.

Catherine Allison opened her Solicitors practice in Dundalk in April 2000 and celebrated 20 years in business in April 2020.

Unfortunately, celebrations could not take place due to Covid restrictions, however, we could not let this occasion pass without

a big thank you to all of our clients, staff and colleagues in Dundalk.

Catherine is very pleased with the growth of the business and would like to extend her heartfelt thanks to all her clients and local business for their support over the last twenty years. She would also like to thank her team for their hard work in

helping to grow the business so successfully and believes that by treating her employees well she ensures that they constantly want the best for the company and productivity is always very high.

Catherine believes a happy, healthy working environment is especially relevant to the overall smooth operation of the business. Catherine is very much involved in team spirit and she along with her staff have enjoyed a number of activities together some work related e.g. courses on time management, mindfulness retreats, spa weekends. Catherine also along with her staff is involved with local charities and recently in December 2020 donated to The Peter McVerry Trust.

A staff group photo when they had a sponsored Christmas Jumper day and walk to support this charity

She also regularly donates to St John of God and recently purchased a 72 inch Smart TV for their Blackrock hub which we

believe has been of great benefit to the young adults with special needs who attend.

See presentation picture with Catherine, Letitia, Donna and Roisin below:

Since opening the doors of her business when there was just herself and one secretary (and just one client on her books!) she has become one of the leading figures in the locality in her profession practicing in three jurisdictions, Ireland, Northern Ireland and England/Wales.

Catherine states a lot of Irish Clients are also doing business in the U.K. and Northern Ireland and we have been involved in U.K. Insolvency, Purchases, Sales, Lease of Business Premises, Construction, Employer disputes, and defence

of Personal Injury claims.

On entering Catherine’s offices at 6 Roden Place, Dundalk you are met with stylish, comfortable and colourful surroundings

which captures the essence of this young vibrant firm. The décor and modern spacious environment is certainly inviting and will help to make any client’s visit to this firm of solicitors a more than pleasant one. We have three spacious boardrooms to meet clients for essential business and still practice social distancing.

Catherine originally practised in a very large city firm of Solicitors in London for many years which was ranked one of the

U.K’s leading property firms and she specialised there in commercial property for many years. Her practice now employs a

staff of 13 employees, all of whom, coincidentally, are female!

We were referred to as Sisters – In – “Law” by the Irish Times in their Article on Women in Business.

Catherine’s staff are long serving employees with most of them working in the practice for over 15 years! The practice employs 5 solicitors, Catherine, Sinead, Annemarie, Grace and Emma, 2 Senior Legal Executives, Letitia and Kathleen, and our own in house fully qualified accountant Wendy. The office is also supported by experienced legal admin staff, Donna, Aine, Joanne,

Patricia, Saoirse and not forgetting our lovely Roisin from St John of Gods who has worked with us every Monday for over ten years and who we all miss at this time due to the Covid-19 restrictions and hoping we can get lots of hugs from her soon when she is back to the office.

This young dynamic firm practices in Property Law, to include Commercial, Residential Conveyancing and Company Corporate

matters and act for many large Building Developers. This firm also holds a great reputation for litigation matters to include road traffic accidents, accidents at work, employment law and inquest hearings.

Catherine has recently been involved in a number of high profile inquest matters and her compassion and practical guidance to the families throughout this delicate and emotional process is second to none. The firm also has a large Family Law practice and it’s reputation speaks for itself with the wonderful reviews that can be found on our social media platforms.

Our feedback tells us that our family law department is extremely compassionate and practical, particularly, with Separation,

Divorce, access and maintenance issues and clients will feel at ease discussing such personal issues. This firm excels in family

law matters with it’s priority to protect the family unit whilst also protecting the parties’ assets which sometimes can include family businesses etc. and large property portfolios. We are in no doubt that with Catherine’s extensive business knowledge you can be assured that this firm will do all it can to preserve properties, existing businesses etc. for anyone who unfortunately finds themselves going through family law proceedings.

Catherine Allison acted for Executor in the Estate for her good friend and colleague Conor Breen. She was appointed by the Law Society and confirmed by the Executor in March 2017 to take over the administration and wind up of the practice which was owned solely by Conor Breen at the date of his death. Catherine was glad to help Conor Breen’s dependent family in this process. All McDonough & Breen deeds are held by us for safe keeping

Feel free to contact us and discuss your legal affairs. Or to make a new or updated Will, which service is offered to all former

McDonough & Breen clients who held a Will.

Catherine Allison is also a qualified Personal Insolvency Practitioner and holds a PIP licence from the Insolvency Service

of Ireland. Catherine has carried out insolvency work for over twenty years, originally in London and in the last twenty years in

Ireland and Northern Ireland. Catherine also holds a diploma in Personal Insolvency Law awarded by the Law Society in

December 2013. In September 2016, Catherine was appointed as a Duty Solicitor at the Repossession Court under the new Government “Abhaile” Home Mortgage Arrears Legal Aid Scheme for Dundalk and Monaghan and this entitles people in Residential Home Mortgage Arrears free government funded legal advice with us to include representation at the Repossession

Lists and a state legal consultation to establish a Solution.

We handle large volumes of Personal Insolvency Appeals to the Circuit Court and High Court where the insolvency arrangement involves the primary principal residence. Catherine goes above and beyond the call of duty to help distressed individual borrowers and business people to help debtors get back to solvency and save their businesses, and in particular, to save their family home and primary principal residence where possible.

Catherine confirms that ongoing repossessions in County Louth are continuing at an alarming rate and there can be up to fifty

cases in the court list at a time and there is no end in sight to the court lists as banks such as Permanent TSB and AIB Bank now are reported to be selling more loans to the so-called “Vulture

Funds”.

The government scheme, she feels, is a lifeline for people. IT IS FREE government funded and legal aid may be provide for subsequent Court work. They say you may not always get what you want but we believe with Catherine Allison & her team fighting for you, you will ! Catherine Allison & Co have saved at least 300 homes from repossession and this has helped to stop homelessness and banks or creditors repossession.

If your home is in negative equity, or you are drowning in debt, Catherine is renowned as the woman to sort you out and get your life back on track and back to solvency. If your home is valued at €100,000 and you have a mortgage of €200,000, we have a great chance to have it written down to market value (i.e. €100,000 knocked off the loan so it is affordable) in a Court Insolvency Arrangement under the new appeal system. Legal Aid is usually available for such PIA appeals.

Catherine believes it is of paramount importance that all adults, not simply the elderly, should have a Will. This is particularly so if they own property or other assets. Making a Will is a very simple procedure and not at all a costly one. A Will should be

used as an opportunity to minimise tax liability for loved ones and other expenses associated with intestacy. It can ensure that the Will maker’s ultimate intentions are carried through on death and that any children and family left behind are adequately provided for.

During the current pandemic we have prepared a large volume of Wills putting people’s minds at rest during this very difficult time and for the duration of the pandemic we are offering this service free of charge to all essential works and all O.A.P’s in receipt of state pension. If this is something you wish to avail of please telephone our office on 042 93 20854 while we still have availability. (Wills are held by us for safekeeping).