Louth man who survived three heart attacks taking part in charity run

A 30-year-old Louth man who suffered three heart attacks and feared he would not survive to become a father, is now about to take up a 5km challenge to thank the charity which helped him rebuild his life.

Gaelic footballer and jiu-jitsu fighter Ciaran Byrne was stunned when he had to have two stents inserted into his heart and was told he needed urgent cardiac care.

“The only thing I kept thinking about was that I am 30 years old and I never got to meet my kids,” said the Monasterboice man.

“I felt so old and bad about myself. I felt like an old man in a young man’s body.”

Despite his diagnosis with unstable angina, Ciaran, who now lives in Camolin, Co Wexford, with girlfriend Nicola Sheil, 29, has signed up to walk the virtual Love Run to help the Irish Heart Foundation bridge a major funding gap caused by the pandemic.

The 5km event is part of the charity’s ‘Show Some Heart’ fundraising campaign which raises €150,000 each year.

That vital funding is normally generated through bucket collections, bag packing and events across Ireland – now all fundraising activity has moved online due to Covid-19.

Cabinet maker Ciaran is urging everyone to put on their training gear and sign up for the February 14 challenge.

A former player with current Louth senior GAA club champions Naomh Mairtin and keen boxing and jiu-jitsu enthusiast, his health nightmare struck suddenly last August.

After struggling with persistent chest pains, vision difficulties and breathlessness, he was admitted to Wexford General Hospital.

An MRI scan and angiogram revealed he had suffered three previous heart attacks, had a major blockage in his coronary artery and was fitted with two stents to clear it.

Walking the Love Run is his way of thanking the Irish Heart Foundation support teams for getting him on the road to recovery, alongside the love and care of Nicola.

He is a member of the charity’s Heart Support Network on Facebook and has also received help and reassurance from the nurse support line.

“I am doing the Love Run for the Irish Heart Foundation but also for my parents, my brothers, for my family, for their future families.

"I have three brothers and seeing their reactions when they realised that they nearly lost me was heartbreaking, it was very difficult for my parents as well.

“Your body will tell you when there is something wrong. It is up to you to listen to it.”

Judith Gilsenan, the charity’s Head of Fundraising, said thousands of people are diagnosed with a heart condition every year.

“Overnight, their life changes and they can feel vulnerable and isolated. We have been there to support people and fight against heart disease in communities, workplaces and schools,” she said.

“This Valentine’s Day, across Ireland, people can help support those living with heart conditions and stroke and those they love by taking part in the Love Run.

“We need €150,000 every year to make sure we are there for people living with heart disease and stroke. And we must be there, because every heart matters.”

Register for €20 at irishheart.ie and you will receive a training plan, tips and an Irish Heart Foundation neck warmer.

If you are unable to take part, donations (personal or corporate), can be made at irishheart.ie.