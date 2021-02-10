Dundalk artist shares the love with handmade ceramics perfect for your Valentine

Local artist Sarah McKenna creates beautiful handmade ceramic pieces that are the perfect Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day gifts, either for a loved one or one of your favourite friends.

As lockdown continues to keep us apart from many of our loved ones, people could do with a bit of cheering up, especially on Valentine’s Day this year.

And what better feeling than surprising that special someone in your life, or a close friend or relative you have not been able to see in person, with an original piece of handmade Irish pottery.

Sarah has been creating unique handmade pottery for over 20 years in Bridge Street Studios, located on the top floor of the 250-year-old grain store in Dundalk.

Sarah’s work uses layers of messages created using patterns, colour and text which subtly say little things people want to tell each other without having to say them out loud.

Each individual piece conveys sentiments of joy once known, linking memories, and nostalgia to transform everyday objects into a special gift which will be cherished now and as an heirloom in the future.

To get your hands on one of her hand made products that will make anyone’s Valentine’s/Galentine’s Day check out Sarah’s full range of pieces on www.sarahmckenna.ie.