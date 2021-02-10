The €18.4m refurbishment works on the DkIT are due to start in the coming months

The €18.4m refurbishment works on the Dundalk Institute of Technology campus will be delivered on a phased basis out to 2023, with planning and design now well advanced.

Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd said work on the North block is due to commence in second quarter of 2021, with work on the South block due to commence in Q2 2022.

The STEM extension element of the project is at tender stage, with work due to commence in Q2 2021.

While all works are currently projected to be completed by Q3 2023, however this timeline may be impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions.

The Exchequer commitment towards the overall project is €18.4m.