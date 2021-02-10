Louth Senator welcomes €160m package to help businesses during pandemic

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed a comprehensive €160m package of measures to help businesses and workers during the pandemic.

The package includes the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), low-cost loans, the deferral and warehousing of tax liabilities and the waiver of commercial rates.

Senator McGreehan commented: “These additional supports show that the Government are engaging, listening and responding to the needs of businesses as the pandemic continues to impact on their operations.

“Businesses want to get back to what they do best – to be in a position to trade unhindered by Covid, to be profitable and to expand their operations once again.”

An additional €10m will be allocated to the Covid-19 Products Scheme to help in the fight against the virus.

Firms researching or manufacturing PPE, sanitisers, tests, equipment or other medicinal products which are relevant to Covid-19 are eligible for funding of up to 50% of their capital costs.

Announced is a new €60m Scheme, called the COVID-19 Business Aid Scheme (CBAS) which is being developed to provide grants to businesses ineligible for the Government’s other existing schemes designed to help with fixed costs.

Wholesalers, suppliers, caterers & events companies down 75% or more in turnover will benefit.

The Government also approved an additional €90m for the Sustaining Enterprise Fund, which offers funding of up to €800,000, with €200,000 or 50% in non-repayable grants to eligible manufacturing and internationally traded services companies.

The Fund has protected 22,000 jobs across the country to date.