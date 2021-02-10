Gardai investing spate of burglaries in Cooley are closing in on suspects

Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters has welcomed significant progress in the Garda investigation into a recent spate of burglaries in the Cooley Peninsula.

The comment comes following the Dundalk Local Policing Meeting on Tuesday evening.

At the meeting, Gardaí detailed figures relating to burglaries since the New Year and it was noted that there was a 167% increase on the same period last year.

Cllr Watters sought a specific update on the current investigation into the five burglaries in the Rathcor area of Riverstown two weeks ago.

The Gardaí advised that good progress had been made on the cases and they were ‘following a definite line of enquiry’, following the identification of a vehicle involved in the incidents.

It was also confirmed to Cllr Watters that Gardaí have been liaising with their counterparts in the PSNI in relation to the incidents.

Cllr Watters said: “This is very welcome news and I look forward to the Gardaí bringing all involved to justice.

"These burglaries were brazen and the perpetrators had no concern for the damage caused to property, theft of items or the threat to families and their daily lives.

"Let’s hope this issue can be brought to a close as soon as possible.”