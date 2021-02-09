Snow and ice warning for Louth

Wrap up in those woolies as a snow and ice warning is in place for Louth.

It is forecasted that there could be snow accumulations of 2cm to 5cm in parts of the country, including Louth.

Met Eireann issued a snow and ice Status Yellow snow and ice warning this morning, Tuesday February 9th, for Louth, Kildare Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

The weather alert is to remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

The forecaster predicts it will be cold and blustery today with scattered wintry showers of sleet or snow giving some accumulations in places.

Highest temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees, with icy stretches lingering in some areas through the day and an added wind chill factor due to fresh and gusty easterly winds.

It is expected to be very cold tonight with severe frost setting in and the mercury is expected to plummet to between -5 and 0 degrees tonight

It will be very cold again on Wednesday with wintry showers of sleet or snow mainly affecting north Leinster, east Ulster and the midlands.