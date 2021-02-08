Louth Businessman looks to spice up Valentines Day meals with a fresh batch of Connemara Oysters.

Love is in the air as we creep closer and closer to Valentine’s Day 2021, a day where couples look to treat their other half and spoil them rotten to show just how much they mean to them.

Unfortunately the last year has seen dinner dates go from gourmet restaurants to little more than a burger from the local chipper, but one Louth businessman will look to add a little more elegance to the dinner table by supplying people with his signature fresh oysters.

David Keane, originally from Collon in county Louth is the CEO of DK Connemara Oysters, a family run business based in Ballinakill Bay on the Galway coast and he believes their product is the perfect addition to any romantic meal.

“We have put together an attractive package which makes it easy for oyster lovers or those who want to experiment with oysters for the first time to order them online and we can then deliver the fresh oysters to anywhere in Ireland twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays” stated Keane.

“We are literally delivering fresh oysters from Letterfrack to your letterbox anywhere in Ireland. You just add a touch of romance and the rest is up to yourself”.

Oysters have for centuries been renowned for their nourishment and nutrition and are also celebrated as the food of love, that special scrumptious, sensuous ingredient to add that extra classy touch, that je ne sais quoi, to your romantic soiree.

The oysters are always in demand and available all year round with free delivery across Ireland from www.dkconnemaraoysters.com.