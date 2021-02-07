Louth Senator welcomes Land Development Agency Bill

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the publishing of the Land Development Agency Bill 2021.

The Bill establishes the LDA on a statutory basis and sets out the core goals of the LDA to undertake strategic land assembly and fully utilise state lands to build affordable homes and sustainable communities.

Senator McGreehan commented, “Building affordable and social homes is a key aim of this government.

"This is another example of the many ways this government is working to improve housing supply.

“Housing will not be fixed with a singular act or funding scheme; it’s going to take many initiatives while also working closely with Local Authorities to find solutions.

“I am looking forward to this coming to the Seanad and passing it through the necessary stages.”

The Bill, which will be brought through the Oireachtas in this Dáil session, will focus initially on public lands in towns of over 10,000 people.

It provides that the LDA will periodically report to Government on public lands which could be suitable for housing or urban development and the Government may direct that such lands be transferred to the LDA. The Bill also provides that the LDA will have first refusal to purchase public lands being put up for sale.

Under the Bill the Minister for Housing will specify an affordability requirement for the delivery of affordable homes for sale or rent on public lands. This affordability requirement can be varied on sites in different areas depending on local housing needs.

The Agency can provide services to local authorities for the development of large scale multi-tenure sites for housing and urban development in urban centres over 30,000.

This will assist with the construction of increased social housing on local authority owned sites.