ALERT: Gardai and IFA issue appeal to dog owners as lambing season approaches

Dog owners are being urged to be aware of where their pets are as Ireland approaches the lambing season.

An Garda Síochána and the Irish Farmers' Association in Laois and Offaly are reminding dog owners of the harm their pets can cause if let roam free or unsecured and not kept under effectual control.

A Garda spokesperson said: "With dog ownership comes responsibility. Secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet.

"This time of year we see issues with sheep kills when dogs attack livestock. Dogs should not be allowed roam. It is lambing season.

"Please keep your family pet under effectual control."

Department of Agriculture figures indicated the greatest number of dog attacks occur annually in Tipperary, Mayo, Louth and Wexford.