Young Louth people asked to play part in fight against Covid

Louth County Council has teamed up with a number of well-known figures from the county to encourage young people in Louth to continue to play their part in the fight against COVID-19, by following the public health guidelines.

The #LouthTogether social media campaign features PetrolRose blogger, Katherine Beirne, Drogheda based GP, Dr Amy Morgan, and Student Union President of Dundalk Institute of Technology, Taidgh Kavanagh. It was launched last week with a video message from Katherine Beirne.

The video campaign is aimed at the 18-to-30-year-old cohort in Louth, and encourages them to help to suppress COVID-19 in Louth by following the basic public health guidelines: washing their hands; keeping social distance, and wearing a face covering where required and when social distancing isn’t possible.

The campaign comprises four videos: one per ambassador, and one overarching campaign video.

The videos will be shared throughout the week via the campaign’s Instagram account, Louth County Council’s Twitter account, and the ambassadors’ own social media accounts.

Commenting, chief executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin said: “County Louth has seen a high number of positive COVID-19 cases when compared with other counties.

“To get this virus under control, it is essential that everyone plays their part.

"The 18-30 year olds in our community are absolutely key to suppressing the virus as they play a central role in the economic and social life of our county – and would normally be out and about, interacting with people in their work, in their family life, and in their social life.

“It is vital that they are fully aware of and follow public health guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.

“While they are central to our success in suppressing this virus in Louth, the 18-30 year age group is notoriously hard to reach through traditional media, and research has shown us that social media is the main source of news for 18-24-year-olds, with 25-30-year-olds citing digital news media as their main source of news.

“We are delighted to have Katherine Beirne, Dr Amy Morgan and Taidgh Kavanagh on board to help us with this campaign, as through their work, they know this cohort well.

“The past year has been very difficult for everyone, particularly younger people, who have missed out on so much - meeting with friends, travel, being on campus for college, possibly a part-time job - but we can only beat this virus if we work together.

"#LouthTogether has a proactive message: better days are ahead but we still need to work together to help keep our families, friends, and communities safe.”

Louth native, PetrolRose blogger and #LouthTogether ambassador Katherine Beirne said: “I am delighted to be involved in this campaign with Louth County Council.

"It has been a difficult year, with many of the little things we took for granted in our lives severely curtailed – what I miss most is going to comedy gigs with my friends and seeing my grandparents.

“While the opportunity of a vaccine brings hope, until it is our turn, we need to work together to keep each other safe.

“I would encourage everyone over the next number of months to work together by remembering to wash our hands; keep a 2-metre distance, and to wear a face covering.”

President of DkIT's Students' Union and #LouthTogether ambassador Taidgh Kavanagh added: “Living in a COVID-19 era isn’t easy for anyone.

"The past few months have been particularly challenging for students as they swap the campus experience for remote learning and Zoom calls with friends. As part of #LouthTogether, I would like to remind everyone that better days are ahead, but in the meantime we all must work together and follow public health guidelines to keep our friends, families, and communities safe.”

More information on the #LouthTogether campaign is are available on Louth County Council’s website.