Louth TD brands waiting times for children's autism assessments in Dundalk "atrocious"

Children in Dundalk and North Louth are waiting more than two years for an autism assessment, while it’s nearly 27 months for those needing cognitive assessment, according to new figures revealed by Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú.

The figures were part of a response given to the Sinn Féin TD to a parliamentary question which asked if there was a clinical psychologist working at Mounthamilton House, Dundalk where the Early Intervention Children’s Team is based.

The answer revealed that there had not been a senior clinical psychologist or a staff grade clinical psychologist working at the HSE-run centre for some, unspecified months of last year.

The HSE said these posts became vacant ‘for a period of time in 2020 due to resignation and unplanned leave’.

The HSE said the posts are now filled and recruitment is underway for two further clinical psychologists.

However, the waiting lists for children needed psychological assessment has grown to the point where those needing an autism assessment will have to wait 25 months, while children in need of a cognitive assessment will have to wait more than 27 months.

The waiting time for pre school assessments is over a year, at 15 months, while assessments for intervention/formulation are taking nearly 20 months to get to appointments.

The waiting time for children in need of ‘priority assessment’ currently stands at two months.

Deputy Ó Murchú said he is “saddened, but not surprised” by the waiting times revealed by the HSE.

He said: “Parents who have contacted my constituency office have told me about the huge struggles they face in getting the assessments that their children need.

“It is clear from this answer from the HSE that there has been a major issue at Mounthamilton House where, for a period of time in 2020, there was no clinical psychologist at all.

“Parents of children with additional needs deserve far better than what they are getting from the HSE at the moment, and while I welcome the news of the recruitment campaign for additional staff, this recruitment needs to be prioritised.

“The HSE ‘expects that psychological assessments will be completed as soon as possible’.

“There needs to be additional resources in place as soon as possible to ensure that these atrocious waiting times are vastly reduced”.