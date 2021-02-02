Gardai investigating after spate of burglaries in Cooley

Gardai are investigating after a spate of burglaries in the Cooley Peninsula at the weekend.

There were a number of break-ins in the Rathcor area between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood there were also a significant amount of unsuccessful attempted burglaries of houses in the area.

“A lot of anger following a number of Break Ins in the Rathcor area overnight”, local councillor Antóin Watters posted on Twitter.

“A gang targeted a number of properties and stole various amounts of expensive items.

“The gang also attempted to break into at least another 10 to 15 houses without success.

“I would ask you all to check your property as some people have only found out they were targeted recently. Also check on our elderly neighbours.

“We must keep an eye out for suspicious activity and report anything to the Gardaí.

“No matter how small, as it could prove crucial.”

Cllr Watters also urged members of the community to continue to use @AlertCooley to help raise awareness of suspicious behaviour in the area.