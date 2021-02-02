Gardai issue over 150 fines to people attending house parties over the weekend

Gardai issues over 150 fines to people attending house parties across Ireland over the weekend

Over the weekend Gardaí intervened with house parties right across the country including in Dublin, Sligo, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Limerick, Cork, Tipperary, with in excess of 150 fines issued for either organising or attending a house party.

This included some house parties with large groups of up to 30 people at each party.

An Garda Síochána says it continues to implement static and roving checkpoints to check on compliance with travel restrictions.

Everybody is asked to stay at home unless you have a reasonable excuse for travel - in excess of 2,100 fines have now been issued for travel without a reasonable excuse.