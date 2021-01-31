A body has been discovered in Blackrock

A body was discovered in Blackrock this morning following a search operation.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at the coast in the seaside village in Co. Louth on Sunday morning.

Following a search operation involving the Coast Guard a body of a man in 30s was located on the shoreline shortly after 9.30am.

The deceased was removed to Louth County Hospital.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be arranged.

Gardai are currently treating this as a personal tragedy.