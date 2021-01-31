Fancy buying a fixer-upper? Take a look at this three-bedroom house on the market for €85,000

If you're on the market for a rewarding refurbishment opportunity, or a property you can put your own stamp on, then take a look at this three-bedroom house on the market with an affordable asking price.

The house is situated on a generous and mature one-acre site in a rural setting in Co. Cork. It is located in Lisgriffin and is a convenient 10 minute drive from Mallow town and only an eight minute drive from Buttevant town.

The three-bedroom detached property extends to approximately 70.4 sq/m and is in need of extensive renovation throughout.

For potential buyers with the vision and stamina to take on a property in need of some refurbishment, reconfiguring it to meet your lifestyle offers the chance to design your own ideal living space.

The accommodation comprises of a living room with an open fire and back boiler, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms.

Priced at €85,000 in the current climate, this property is a potential bargain for buyers who aren't afraid of a bit of hard work.

For more information on this property, CLICK HERE.