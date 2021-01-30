Charity calls on Louth families to "Climb for Childline"

Childline is calling on individuals and families in Louth and across the country to get climbing in February to help raise vital funds.

Ireland’s national listening service for children as run by the ISPCC is highlighting how young and old alike can make a difference for children by taking on the ‘Climb for Childline’ challenge and picking a peak to conquer in the first month of Spring 2021.

The highest peaks of Ireland (Carrauntoohil), Europe (Mont Blanc), the world (Mount Everest) and even Mars (Olympus Mons) are just some of the heights which individuals can scale for the charity virtually, to help make sure no child has to face their challenges alone this year.

ISPCC Childline Director of Fundraising and Development, Sarah Joyce, said: “Children and young people have faced significant challenges since schools were closed in March last year as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

"As we have learnt, mental health difficulties, family tensions, bullying, abuse and violence and other issues do not disappear in a pandemic – in many cases, they are experienced more acutely than ever before.

"Our service is receiving up to 800 calls, texts and online contacts from children in Louth and across Ireland every day and night.

“We need to make sure we are always here for every child and young person, every day and night.

"Yet, this is not possible without the public support. Childline costs €4.2 million to run every year and we rely on donations for 90 per cent of our funding.

"The traditional fundraising activities on which our service relies each year cannot now go ahead, so we must look towards new ways to keep us listening.

“Families and individuals in Louth and across Ireland can make a big difference in helping to make sure no child or young person has to face their difficulties alone this year.

"That’s why we’re calling on people of all ages to make February the month they take on the ‘Climb for Childline Challenge’. Make great memories, while making a difference – all from the comfort of your own home or local area.

“It couldn’t be easier to get involved: simply pick a peak or distance of your choice, share the goal with your family, teammates or climb solo and create a Facebook donation page to help you smash your target.

"Your support will be a part of every call, text and online chat Childline answers this year and beyond.”

To start your challenge today, or find out more, visit www.ispcc.ie/climb-for- childline.