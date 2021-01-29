Scoil Mhuire na Gael's Emma Cunningham is art winner

Sixth class pupil Emma Cunningham from Scoil Mhuire na nGael, Dundalk, is celebrating after being named the Senior County Winner of the prestigious national art competition, Someone Like Me, which will see her join pupils from 47 other schools to compete for the much sought-after national title at an online awards ceremony to be held on Thursday, January 28.

The competition, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 1,500 entries from national schools across the length and breadth of the country.

Now in its fifth year, Someone Like Me aims to foster more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities by highlighting the similarities that exist between all people.

During the last school term of 2020 teachers and their pupils right across Ireland worked through special lesson plans which challenged them to respond artistically and creatively to the theme of Someone Like Me, while, at the same time, appreciating and respecting similarities and differences in people, developing a shared understanding of how we should treat others in a caring, sensitive and inclusive way, and promoting a sense of belonging and connectedness.

The judges were particularly impressed with the submissions from 6th Class Pupil Emma Cunningham from Scoil Mhuire na nGael, selecting her as Senior County Winner based on her insightful and inspirational responses to the theme.

Congratulating Emma, Minister of State with special responsibility for disability, Anne Rabbitte T.D. said: “We are exceptionally pleased with the response to this year’s competition. 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, not least teachers and their pupils.

Despite the challenges of living in the midst of a global pandemic, primary school teachers and pupils have demonstrated their commitment to helping to build a more inclusive society,” she said.

“I would like to pay tribute to the National Disability Authority for adapting this year’s competition to ensure that Covid-19 did not prevent pupils taking part.

“While I know it will be an anxious wait for the pupils and teachers to hear which of the 48 county winners will be awarded the national title, we must remember that every entry is a winning entry when it comes to nurturing a positive understanding of, and attitude towards, disability.”

The competition, which offers a range of prizes up to the value of €750, was open to all primary school pupils from junior infants to sixth class and more than 1,500 entries were received from individual pupils, class groups and whole schools right across Ireland.