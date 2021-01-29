Dundalk Grammar School award makes its way to Japan

Rikako Yasuda is now back at school in Tokyo in Japan.

Up to last March 2020, she was a transition year student attending Dundalk Grammar School, as part of the Japanese International Student Placement Programme.

She joined the school in August 2019, boarding in the school Sundays to Fridays, and staying with a host family in the area at weekends and holidays.

She claimed: "I love my country, but now I have become Irish and I want to stay in this country.

“I love Dundalk. I love Ireland.”

She had a particular interest in all matters to do with the environment, and played a central role in the Green Schools Project and played a central role in the planning and organising of the School's Annual Celebration of Culture Day.

Unfortunately, when schools were ordered to close on March 12, Rikako, as with other overseas students, were left with little option but to return home.

But Rikako had left a little of her culture behind, and was determined to maintain her contacts and links with all in Dundalk.

As a testament to her engagement in the School's TY Programme, Rikako was awarded the White Cup for having achieved the highest credits of all the students in the year.

The Cup is awarded at Prize Day, which this year was a virtual event.

With Rikako back in Japan, it was not possible to present the Cup to her in person.

So it was decided to post it to her.

Rikako was overjoyed to receive this award Rikako's mum, Michiko, said: "This means so much to Rikako and our family, and it is a wonderful honour for her.”