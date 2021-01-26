Louth TD Ged Nash welcomes U-turn on the wearing of masks in banks

Labour’s Finance spokesperson Ged Nash has welcomed the decision by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to make the wearing of face coverings mandatory in banks, post offices and credit unions.

Deputy Nash said: “I have raised this pressing issue for financial services workers and customers on several occasions in recent weeks with the Minister for Health.

“Inexplicably, the Minister had repeatedly declined to bring the practice on mask wearing in banks, post offices and credit unions into line with the regulations in Northern Ireland and other jurisdictions.

“Belatedly, common sense has prevailed and this will come as a relief for customer-facing staff, customers themselves and the Financial Services Union who have campaigned for this simple but important workplace health and safety measure to be introduced in law.”