Calls for ATM in Carlingford to be reopened

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has called on Allied Irish Banks to provide a commitment to the people of Carlingford that ATM services will be provided going into the future.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “AIB posted a letter on their boarded up ATM in Carlingford that the service had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

"This is unacceptable as there are many older and vulnerable residents in the area that rely on access to cash to manage their weekly budgets.

"Whilst there are other options proposed, they all involve entering business premises which has an increased risk to residents in the current pandemic.

“With the current 5km travel restrictions in place it is more important than ever that Carlingford residents have an available service that can be accessed within their travel parameters.

“AIB have been helped by the people of Ireland in recent years and I do not believe it is not to expect that basic cash services are provided in Carlingford.

“I’ve written to the Minister for Finance to make him aware of the situation and have requested that he applies pressure on the bank to review and reverse the decision urgently.”