Six locals schools will receive almost €1m in funding to carry out work

Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed news that six local schools in Louth will benefit from just under €1m in funding from the Department of Education for much needed Summer Works in 2021.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “This funding has been announced in Q4 2020 in order to give the schools ample time to plan appropriately for the projects.

"Planning projects in this current climate has many additional pressures due to the pandemic and a good lead in time is essential.

“Schools are frontline in the fight to maintain normality in children’s lives during what has been an exceptionally disruptive pandemic.

“Minister foley outlined that the upgrading of toilet and other sanitary facilities will be prioritised.

"Three of the successful schools in Louth will now see this upgrade take place, the other three successful schools have been approved for much needed roof works.

“The successful schools will now be notified by the Department of the next steps involved in the delivery of their projects.”