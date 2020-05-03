'The numbers that have died are just appalling' - Louth MEP Mairead McGuinness on Covid-19

Neither Mairead McGuinness nor her European Union colleagues could ever have predicted the rapidly unfolding political shift of the last five years.

The drawn-out Brexit process, which stemmed from the United Kingdom’s 2016 decision to depart the EU, was as tough a legislative battle, it seemed, as the majority working in the public sphere would encounter in the lifespan of their careers. It continues to rumble amid the ever-more looming likelihood of there being no winner at the end of it all.

Yet political decision-makers are now having to negotiate an indiscriminate cross-table threat which has worked its way through populations at a clinical rate. Like Brexit, the EU’s elite have no prior experience of dealing with such an active beast.

But, contrary to the talks pertaining to the UK’s withdrawal, McGuinness and co have had to treat the recent explosion as though fighting a bloody war.

“There are always unforeseen events in politics, but not quite to the scale and magnitude of what we’re dealing with now,” she says.

For many industries, including those which she has a strong grasp of, such as agriculture, Covid-19 couldn’t have struck at a worse time, its claws acting as a destructive agent on an already struggling sector.

Beef and dairy producers have been at loggerheads with the Irish government for months over pricing and general impositions, while sheep meat farmers are gradually falling into the crevice too.

But, in the name of solidarity, McGuinness expects a strong stance from the European Commission on such matters, with the Brussels body continuing as per normal in far from typical conditions, video conferencing et al.

“Our work continues, but it is very different. When you’re in a room with people you make eye-contact and you can leave the room for a few minutes to have a chat about something. The dynamic is very different when you’re physically present.”

Health is clearly a more pressing concern and McGuinness rues the EU’s lack of control over their nations’ domestic structures in this regard.

“It was interesting that the Commission, in January, did try to pull together public procurement for PPE, but, at that stage, within member states, it wasn’t seen to be a problem,” she adds.

“We have now escalated the activity to ensure that all member states get the help they need and when they need it because there was some concern originally that the European Union was slow to respond.

“Our Spanish and Italian colleagues have had a really difficult number of weeks and one of the things we’ve been doing in our political group meetings is listening to the experiences of this disease - and it’s horrific. The numbers that have died are just appalling.

“It’s tragic in Ireland and I think we’re all really upset about the number of older people, in nursing homes, who are dying and there’s a great sense of sadness across the country, but there’s also a great sense of solidarity - people are doing what they’re being asked, even if it is very difficult. People are to be commended for that.

“Even myself, after five weeks you begin to wonder what life will be like ever again. Will we have normality? People crave the ordinary things, going across the street to say hello to somebody as opposed to running away from them. It goes against all our natures.”

******

For an organisation which promotes cooperation and in particular unity within the term community, there has been quite a bit of friction and a sense of desperation which could also be construed as selfishness.

Czech Republic seized medical equipment at Prague Airport which had been destined for Italy, while France did likewise in relation to a Swedish- purchased shipment. Meanwhile, the United States of America acquired goods bought by Germany just because they upped the stake.

The situation had threatened to spiral out of control, thus calling into question the future of the European Union and the principles upon which it’s built.

McGuinness has a strong opinion on how the affair played out.

“To be fair, the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, did pull rank on the matter and I suppose if there is an excuse to be made for that, I did hear a German Minister say that when a plane is in danger you’re advised to put on your own mask first and then help others.

“To some extent we could forgive the early response of people trying to look after their own, but I think where it lacked solidarity is where we didn’t care about the others, where we only looked after ourselves.

“There is no doubt that people are beginning to question in some member states the future of Europe, but on the other hand the real weakness at European level is not with the European Union itself, rather when it comes to public health it’s the member states who hold the power.

“The European Union doesn’t have responsibility for public health and we’re now seeing that if it had more responsibility it would have been better able to coordinate and direct from the centre with the member states.

“We do have a conference in May on the future of Europe and I think one of the top items on the agenda will be how do we deal with public health crises which don’t adhere to borders.”

But, in terms of the EU’s existence, on foot of the vitriol expressed towards the prospect of corona bonds and the potential for shared responsibility of the debt built in countries where Covid-19 has impacted vigorously, there is doubt.

The Netherlands, for one, are vocally against such a scenario and many others, including Hungary’s controversial Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, feel the Union’s structure ought to be overhauled.

Yet even at a time where there is such public dissension, McGuinness is heartened by certain samples of partnership, specifically Germany’s acceptance of Italian patients.

“The European Union, its credibility and the support it gets from countries does ebb and flow,” she says. “Certainly during the economic crisis there was great anger at the austerity we were put through in Ireland, but it has changed since because things have picked up and the Brexit solidarity shown to us was very important.

“Europe has gone through many crises over the decades, including the meat and bone meal crisis which saw the establishment of food safety authorities and related regulations. We now have to replicate that in the health sector.

“I think we’ll come out of this wiser, but probably a little bit chasent as well. I raised the issue of pharmaceuticals before Christmas because I knew myself that there were some product lines that were becoming scarce.

“It turns out that all of the basic ingredients for paracetamol come from either India or China. One of the things we were meant to be discussing was how we’re going to change that and there will be a new pharma strategy.

“I have absolute conviction that we’ll not be relying on third countries for what is a basic medicine, which is much needed.”

******

There will, though, McGuinness admits, also have to be an investigation into how exactly the chronic virus manifested itself on such a broad scale. As of now, the understanding is that Covid-19 is a zoonosis in that it was passed from an animal to a human and subsequently transmitted person to person.

Speculation supposing other sources are unhelpful, she reckons, with all the EU’s concentration focussed on the development of a vaccine which can cater for the disease worldover, as well as minimising the effects of the virus before such a juncture.

“Leadership is so important,” says McGuinness, “and it has to address how we kill the flames of the pandemic and develop the vaccine that will keep us safe. But the vaccine has to be available to everyone.

“These are steps along the way, we’re not there yet, but we need to bring them up and talk about them, rather than the President of the United States having a view on the WHO (World Health Organisation), which damages them, and the European Union having another view.

“This plague of coronavirus, if it takes hold in Africa and other parts of the world where there are huge problems, it will go through those continents and peoples and show no mercy. They’re ill-equipped, they don’t have the tap, the water or the soap.

“As (EU Commissioner for Health and Safety) Stella Kyriakides said, we’ll have time to analyse and reflect on what we did well and did not do well. The focus today is on saving lives; they’re not statistics, they’re people.”